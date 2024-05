Urteste develops urine-based diagnostic test for detecting brain tumors

Urteste S.A. has developed a urine-based diagnostic test for the early detection of brain tumors. The prototype, which can detect the activity of brain-specific enzymes in urine, is a breakthrough test and the first solution of this type in the world, Grzegorz Stefański, CEO and co-founder of Urteste S.A., told BioWorld.