Dornier launches AI tool Urogpt to support patients with kidney stones

Dornier Medtech launched a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence tool called Urogpt to support patients with kidney stones. Developed in collaboration with leading urologists, Urogpt marks a milestone in the company's commitment to leveraging digital innovation to empower kidney stone sufferers through patient-first solutions. The app provides urology patients with access to on-demand advice and actionable insights that inform and reassure users when navigating the complexities of their condition.