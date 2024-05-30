BioWorld - Thursday, May 30, 2024
Dornier launches AI tool Urogpt to support patients with kidney stones

May 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Dornier Medtech launched a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence tool called Urogpt to support patients with kidney stones. Developed in collaboration with leading urologists, Urogpt marks a milestone in the company's commitment to leveraging digital innovation to empower kidney stone sufferers through patient-first solutions. The app provides urology patients with access to on-demand advice and actionable insights that inform and reassure users when navigating the complexities of their condition.
