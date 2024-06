Patents

Ethicon seeks extended patent protection for its Ethizia patch

News comes from the U.K. Intellectual Property Office at the beginning of May 2024, where Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, applied for five additional years patent protection for its Ethizia hemostatic sealing patch, whose embedded Pox polymer system dehydrates blood and accelerates the coagulation cascade to in occur in seconds, forming a tight yet flexible seal that maintains a barrier to bleeding.