Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals April 2024

US FDA continues high pace in April with 26 drug approvals

In April, the U.S. FDA approved 26 new drugs, the sixth-highest monthly total going back to 2016. This is slightly lower than March’s record-setting 30 approvals, the highest count in BioWorld’s records. By comparison, the FDA approved an average of about 16 drugs per month in 2023, 12.5 per month in 2022, and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.