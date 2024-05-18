BioWorld - Saturday, May 18, 2024
Economics cited as a driver of worsening drug, device shortages

May 17, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA is not the only regulatory agency attempting to deal with impending and existing device and drug shortages, although some of the drivers of these shortages are not within these agencies’ purview.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. FDA