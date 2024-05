Dong-A ST invests ₩25B in Ildong subsidiary, inks cancer deal

To strengthen its cancer pipeline, South Korea’s Dong-A ST Co. Ltd. made a strategic investment of ₩25 billion (US$18.45 million) in Seocho-gu, Seoul-based Idience Co. Ltd., a cancer-focused subsidiary of Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on May 20. The equity buyout makes Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul-based Dong-A ST the second largest shareholder of Idience, following Ildong Pharmaceutical. The two companies also shook on a co-development deal for Idience’s lead cancer asset, venadaparib (IDX-1197).