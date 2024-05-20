Dyne in: Wall Street sits down as phase I/II DM1, DMD table set

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) closed May 20 at $35.38, up $7.70, or 28%, on word of positive data from the phase I/II Achieve trial of DYNE-101 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and the phase I/II Deliver effort with DYNE-251 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping. CEO John Cox, who joined Waltham, Mass.-based Dyne eight weeks ago, said he “couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team.” Studies are ongoing, but new data with regard to DM1 as well as DMD showed a “compelling” impact, Dyne said, plus satisfying safety profiles.