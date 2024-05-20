BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Hitting reverse: Endeavor meets phase IIa goals in IPF
May 20, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
With positive phase IIa data for ENV-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in hand, showing some lung damage was reversed, Endeavor Biomedicines Inc. said it’s ready to begin further phase II studies in the indication.
BioWorld
Clinical
Respiratory
Small molecule