BioWorld - Monday, May 20, 2024
Hitting reverse: Endeavor meets phase IIa goals in IPF

May 20, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
With positive phase IIa data for ENV-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in hand, showing some lung damage was reversed, Endeavor Biomedicines Inc. said it’s ready to begin further phase II studies in the indication.
