BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Dong-A ST invests ₩25B in Ildong subsidiary, inks cancer deal
May 21, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
To strengthen its cancer pipeline, South Korea’s Dong-A ST Co. Ltd. made a strategic investment of ₩25 billion (US$18.45 million) in Seocho-gu, Seoul-based Idience Co. Ltd., a cancer-focused subsidiary of Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on May 20.
