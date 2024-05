FDA issues CRL on rivoceranib-camrelizumab combo in liver cancer

South Korea’s HLB Co. Ltd. saw its stock (KOSDAQ:028300) drop nearly 30% on May 17 as CEO Jin Yang-gon announced the U.S. FDA’s complete response letter (CRL) to its NDA seeking approval of its rivoceranib and camrelizumab (Airtuika, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) combo for liver cancer.