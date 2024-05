Touting ‘first-in-class’ ADC, Pheon nabs $120M in series B round

Pheon Therapeutics Ltd. is poised to start the first of three clinical trials of its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), after closing a $120 million series B. The company is taking a “three-pronged approach” in order to stake out as much of the ground as it can for its next-generation ADC, which delivers an in-house-designed topoisomerase inhibitor to a novel undisclosed transmembrane protein target.