Aktis, Lilly ink $1.1B cancer radiopharmaceutical deal

The radiopharmaceutical revolution rolls on as Eli Lilly and Co. builds on its prowess in the space with a deal that could bring Aktis Oncology Inc. $1.1 billion. The two plan to develop radiopharmaceuticals targeting cancer. Privately held Aktis also is getting $60 million in cash up front along with an equity investment. The big money would come from preclinical, clinical, regulatory, commercial milestones and tiered royalties. Lilly will select the targets.