Altrubio’s approach to autoimmune diseases draws $225M series B

Altrubio Inc. secured up to $225 million in an oversubscribed series B financing round, led by BVF Partners LP. The full amount is dependent on Altrubio meeting certain undisclosed milestones. New investors RA Capital Management, Cormorant Asset Management and Soleus Capital, and existing investors Amoon Fund and Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing, as well as other new and existing investors, also participated in the financing round.