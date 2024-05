Cancer

Prologue wants to harness individually tiny, collectively giant viral proteome

Prologue Medicines Inc. has launched to develop therapeutics created from the viral proteome, which are proteins produced across all viruses. It’s a newer twist on harnessing the power of the proteins that regulate biology. The company was founded on the premise of peering beyond the human proteome to see if there were viral proteins that could become therapeutics, Theonie Anastassiadis, Prologue’s founding president, told BioWorld.