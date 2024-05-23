BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Astellas and Kotobuki patent new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

May 23, 2024
No Comments
Astellas Pharma Inc. and Kotobuki Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have disclosed NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents