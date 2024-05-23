BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
Cancer

Mitobridge divulges new DRP1 inhibitors

May 23, 2024
Mitobridge Inc. has synthesized dynamin-1-like protein (DNM1L; DRP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, acute kidney injury, metabolic diseases and more.
