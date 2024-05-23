BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Acerand Therapeutics describes new FGFR2 inhibitors

May 23, 2024
No Comments
Acerand Therapeutics (USA) Ltd. has identified fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents