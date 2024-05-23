BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Cybin discovers new 5-HT2 receptor agonists

May 23, 2024
No Comments
Cybin Irl Ltd. has described phenethylamine compounds acting as 5-HT2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of lung diseases, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, psychiatric disorders and neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents