BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Promising data help Grey Wolf land $50M series B expansion
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Promising data help Grey Wolf land $50M series B expansion
May 23, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Grey Wolf Therapeutics Ltd. added $50 million to its series B, bringing the total for the round to $99 million and providing funding to expand the scope of an ongoing phase I/II trial of its lead antigen modulation program.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Immune
Small molecule
Series B
Europe