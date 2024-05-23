BioWorld - Thursday, May 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Promising data help Grey Wolf land $50M series B expansion

May 23, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Grey Wolf Therapeutics Ltd. added $50 million to its series B, bringing the total for the round to $99 million and providing funding to expand the scope of an ongoing phase I/II trial of its lead antigen modulation program.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Immune Small molecule Series B Europe