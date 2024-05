Biomarkers

EPB41L3 is a prognostic marker in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease in which several unique genes have shown expression in the lung tissue of patients with IPF. Previous findings had found the mRNA expression of band 4.1-like protein 3 (EPB41L3) to be 14-fold higher in lung fibroblasts from patients with IPF compared to control subjects.