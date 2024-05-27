BioWorld - Monday, May 27, 2024
Cancer

Boehringer Ingelheim describes new STING agonists

May 27, 2024
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG has identified stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, allergy, autoimmune disease, inflammatory disorders and infections.
