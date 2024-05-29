Merck & Co. Inc. is shelling out $1.3 billion in cash up front to acquire privately held Eyebiotech Ltd., gaining rights to the latter’s pivotal trial-ready diabetic macular edema drug and a pipeline of earlier-stage candidates targeting vision loss. An additional $1.7 billion could follow in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, raising the deal total to $3 billion. It’s an impressive offer for a company that is only a few years old, though its founders have a long history in ocular diseases, having shepherded the first anti-VEGF therapy for age-related macular degeneration through to U.S. FDA approval back in 2004.

Biohaven’s phase I protein degrader results stun the stock

Interim data from Biohaven Ltd.’s phase I study of BHV-1300, an IgG degrader using an ASGRP-bispecific, produced dose-dependent results in the first four cohorts, though not enough to satisfy investors. Results from the single ascending dose study of healthy volunteers showed the degrader lowered IgG levels as much as 37% in the first four cohorts. There had been expectations for reductions as high as 70%. Some analysts said, based on the early data, that better numbers are most likely on the way from Biohaven and that the day’s market weakness is a buying opportunity. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:BHVN) was sagging 16.8% at midday, with shares going for $31.54 each, their lowest price since late November.

Neuren’s NNZ-2591 meets phase II endpoints in Pitt Hopkins syndrome

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s NNZ-2591 met the primary endpoints in a phase II trial in children with Pitt Hopkins syndrome, with improvements seen in communication, social interaction, cognition and motor abilities, according to top-line results. There was a statistically significant improvement from baseline assessed by both clinicians and caregivers in all four efficacy measures specifically designed to assess the core characteristics of Pitt Hopkins syndrome (PTHS), Neuren CEO Jon Pilcher said during a May 27 conference call. There are no approved treatments for PTHS despite its severely debilitating impact on the lives of patients, as well as their families, he said.

Medlink, Biontech ink $1B+ multitarget ADC platform license

China’s Medilink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and Germany’s Biontech SE signed another potential $1 billion-plus deal for novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets, building off the first ADC-based licensing deal from last year. Announced May 26, Suzhou-based Medilink said it will apply its ADC platform, TMALIN (Tumor Microenvironment Activable Linker), for several novel targets chosen by Mainz-based Biontech. In turn, Biontech will pay $25 million up front and potentially up to $1.8 billion upon reaching development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on any future global annual net sales.

2024: A rebound year for private investments in public equity

Following a significant decline in 2023, private investments in public equity (PIPEs) are rebounding strongly in 2024. Through late May, the collective value of PIPEs has already surpassed the full year 2023 by more than three times, and is also ahead of 2022. PIPEs involve private investors purchasing shares of publicly traded stock, often at a discount to the market price. This method allows companies to raise capital more quickly than via traditional public offerings, bypassing some of the regulatory and logistical hurdles. As capital has become harder to come by, non-traditional options like PIPEs are viewed more favorably even as they remain potentially more dilutive.

EU’s Med4Cure garners €6.9B to support ‘major improvements’

The EU has given the go ahead for a large-scale transnational project that will invest €6.9 billion (US$7.45 billion) to address unmet medical need and fill gaps across the pharmaceutical value chain. The project, Med4Cure, will get up to €1 billion in public funding from the six national governments taking part. That is expected to pull in a further €5.9 billion in private investment. Thirteen companies, of which nine are small and medium enterprises with specialist knowledge and skills but limited scale, have signed up to carry out the research, which is divided into four workstreams.

US NIH step closer to including price, as access, in licenses

Price is working its way indirectly into licensing agreements for U.S. NIH-funded inventions, be they drugs, biologics, vaccines or medical devices. The NIH is proposing a first-of-its-kind policy within its Intramural Research Program that would incorporate patient access in licensing agreements, making it clear that “access, defined broadly to include product affordability, availability, acceptability and sustainability, is of paramount importance in providing a return on taxpayers' investment in biomedical research,” the agency said.

Also in the news

