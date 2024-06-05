BioWorld - Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Patents

Researchers develop ambulatory CSF drainage device

June 4, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from The Cleveland Clinic Foundation continue to build intellectual property to protect their invention of a portable device for regulating the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from a patient.
