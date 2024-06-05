BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Industry wary of US FDA's draft guidance for device thermal effects
Industry wary of US FDA’s draft guidance for device thermal effects
June 4, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for control of thermal effects of medical devices may not have broken new conceptual ground, but two trade associations are of the view that the draft is nonetheless expansive in a manner that raises serious questions.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA