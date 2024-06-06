BioWorld - Thursday, June 6, 2024
Genetic Signatures launching GI parasite test in US following clearance

June 5, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Signatures Ltd. is gearing up to launch its Easyscreen gastrointestinal parasite detection kit in the U.S. following its first FDA 510(k) clearance.
