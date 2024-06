ITM raises €188M for radiopharmaceutical pipeline

Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) raised €188 million ($204 million) in a funding round that will largely be used to advance and expand the company’s radiopharmaceutical pipeline. The funds, which come a year after ITM raised €255 million, are a sign of growing investor interest in the company’s products and the radiopharma market, Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM, told BioWorld.