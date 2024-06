Moon Surgical gets FDA clearance for surgical robotic system

Moon Surgical SAS recently received U.S. FDA clearance for the commercial version of its Maestro surgical robotic system for laparoscopic procedures. The greenlight is “pretty massive” for the company as it will allow the robotic platform to be rolled out in the U.S., to help enhance the surgeon’s performance while carrying out procedures, Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, told BioWorld.