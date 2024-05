US argues for drug, device companies in terrorism case

Weighing in on the side of 21 drug and device companies accused of knowingly aiding and abetting terrorist attacks against U.S. troops and civilians in Iraq from 2005 to 2011, the U.S. solicitor general is asking the Supreme Court to grant the companies’ petition for cert and then vacate a 2022 appellate court decision in Joshua Atchley v. Astrazeneca plc, remanding it for reconsideration in light of a related opinion the justices handed down a year ago.