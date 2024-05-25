BioWorld - Saturday, May 25, 2024
Biopharma clinical updates April 2024

Clinical trial updates in April record a 24% increase from March

May 24, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In April 2024, BioWorld reported on 323 updates on phase I-III clinical trials, marking a 24% increase from March’s 261 updates.
