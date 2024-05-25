BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, May 25, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Clinical trial updates in April record a 24% increase from March
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma clinical updates April 2024
Clinical trial updates in April record a 24% increase from March
May 24, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In April 2024,
BioWorld
reported on 323 updates on phase I-III clinical trials, marking a 24% increase from March’s 261 updates.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Clinical
FDA