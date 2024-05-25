BioWorld - Saturday, May 25, 2024
Celltrion’s Omlyclo gets nod as Europe’s first Xolair biosimilar

May 24, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. secured May 22 the European Commission’s go-ahead for Omlyclo (CT-P39) to be the first biosimilar to Genentech Inc./Novartis AG’s Xolair (omalizumab) in Europe for three of its major indications.
