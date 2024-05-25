BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Home
Celltrion's Omlyclo gets nod as Europe's first Xolair biosimilar
Celltrion’s Omlyclo gets nod as Europe’s first Xolair biosimilar
May 24, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. secured May 22 the European Commission’s go-ahead for Omlyclo (CT-P39) to be the first biosimilar to Genentech Inc./Novartis AG’s Xolair (omalizumab) in Europe for three of its major indications.
