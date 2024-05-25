Verastem seesaws on ASCO avutometinib/defactinib pancreatic data

As the company began a rolling NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for its drug combo in low-grade serous ovarian cancer, Verastem Oncology Inc. popped the lid off phase I/II data in pancreatic tumors, but Wall Street seemed uncertain about the news. Boston-based Verastem disclosed upbeat outcomes from the Ramp 205 study testing the RAF/MEK clamp avutometinib when paired with focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel as first-line therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer.