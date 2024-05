Dermatologic

Astria and Ichnos Sciences reveal preclinical profile of new anti-OX40 antibody for atopic dermatitis

Inhibition of OX40 is known to induce and maintain responses in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Astria Therapeutics Inc. and Ichnos Sciences Inc. are developing STAR-0310, a YTE-modified (M252Y/S254T/T256E) monoclonal antibody targeting OX40.