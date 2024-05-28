BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» US orphan drug status granted to Hanmi and GC Biopharma candidate for Fabry disease
Endocrine/metabolic
US orphan drug status granted to Hanmi and GC Biopharma candidate for Fabry disease
May 28, 2024
The U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug status to HM-15421 (GC-1134A, LA-GLA) for the treatment of Fabry disease.
