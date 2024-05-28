BioWorld - Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Endocrine/metabolic

US orphan drug status granted to Hanmi and GC Biopharma candidate for Fabry disease

May 28, 2024
The U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug status to HM-15421 (GC-1134A, LA-GLA) for the treatment of Fabry disease.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic Enzyme FDA Orphan drug