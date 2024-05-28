BioWorld - Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Hansoh scientists patent new HER3-targeting ADCs

May 28, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Hansoh Bio LLC, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have disclosed antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising HER3 (erbB3)-targeting antibodies linked to a cytotoxic drug through a linker.
