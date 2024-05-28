BioWorld - Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Genep reports new Nav1.6 blockers for epilepsy

May 28, 2024
Genep Inc. has divulged sodium channel protein type 8 subunit α (SCN8A; Nav1.6) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of epilepsy.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents