BioWorld - Tuesday, May 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Astrazeneca in Asia: $604M Nona deal, $1.5B Singapore ADC plant

May 28, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc is looking to Asia, specifically China and Singapore, to build an innovative cancer-focused pipeline filled with antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and cell therapies.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate CAR T Cell therapy Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific U.S.