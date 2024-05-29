BioWorld - Wednesday, May 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

J&J buys Numab’s lead atopic dermatitis bispecific for $1.25B

May 28, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Gaining full rights to a bispecific antibody to treat atopic dermatitis, Johnson & Johnson is paying $1.25 billion to acquire Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Numab Therapeutics AG. The subsidiary houses all assets related to NM-26, which targets IL-4Ra (type I and II receptors) and IL-31, and was designed with Numab’s MATCH (Multispecific Antibody-based Therapeutics by Cognate Heterodimerization) technology platform. It is ready for phase II development for atopic dermatitis, although J&J intends to develop, manufacture and commercialize the drug globally for follow-on indications as well.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Dermatologic Bispecific antibody Europe U.S.