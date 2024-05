Agios sells royalty rights to vorasidenib for $905M

Vorasidenib, a glioma candidate under U.S. FDA review, may bring in additional cash for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., this time via a deal with Royalty Pharma, which agreed to pay $905 million to Agios in exchange for the 15% royalty arrangement stemming from an earlier collaboration with Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC.