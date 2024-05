Neurology/psychiatric

PAR4 antagonist exerts neuroprotection after ischemic stroke

Genetic deletion of protease-activated receptor 4 (PAR4) in experimental models has been linked to improvement in neurological dysfunction and reduction of infarct volume in the context of stroke. Moreover, pretreatment with PAR4 antagonists in models of traumatic brain injury has shown protection against secondary tissue injury and thrombo-inflammatory activation.