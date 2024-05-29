BioWorld - Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

ATR12-351 demonstrates functional LEKTI delivery throughout epidermis in Netherton syndrome models

May 29, 2024
No Comments
Netherton syndrome (NS) is caused by mutations in the serine protease inhibitor Kazal type 5 gene (SPINK5), which encodes lympho-epithelial Kazal-type-related inhibitor (LEKTI).
BioWorld Science Conferences Gene therapy Dermatologic