BioWorld - Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Raf kinase inhibitors reported in Enliven Therapeutics patent

May 29, 2024
No Comments
Enliven Therapeutics Inc. has identified naphthyridine compounds acting as Raf kinase inhibitors and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents