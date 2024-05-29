BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Roivant Discovery patents PROTACs targeting Mdm2
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Roivant Discovery patents PROTACs targeting Mdm2
May 29, 2024
No Comments
Roivant Discovery Inc. has disclosed PROTACs (proteolysis targeting chimeras) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase Mdm2 (Hdm2)-targeting moiety through a linker.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents