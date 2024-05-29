BioWorld - Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Cancer

Roivant Discovery patents PROTACs targeting Mdm2

May 29, 2024
Roivant Discovery Inc. has disclosed PROTACs (proteolysis targeting chimeras) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase Mdm2 (Hdm2)-targeting moiety through a linker.
