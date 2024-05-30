Cancer

Ferredoxin-1 as a tumor suppressor in lung adenocarcinoma progression

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) is a subtype of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that represents around 40% of all lung tumors. Despite therapeutic advancements, LUAD remains a leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Previous research found that ferredoxin-1 (FDX1) dysregulation plays a role in LUAD progression. FDX1 is a crucial regulator of copper homeostasis and cuproptosis, a regulated form of cell death triggered by excessive copper levels.