CROCCP2 gene behind COPD pathogenesis, study unveils

Alternative splicing is known to play an important role in tissue development. Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have looked into the association between a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) genetic variant and cell-specific splicing of putative ciliary rootlet coiled-coil protein-like 1 protein (CROCCP2).