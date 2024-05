Cancer

Next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor shows relevant antitumor activity

KRAS is a GTPase that switches from an active GTP-bound conformation and an inactive GDP-bound conformation. Recently, several covalent KRAS G12C inhibitors that stick the protein in its GDP-bound inactive state have reached the clinic. However, the clinical benefit to date is limited and there is a need for next-generation compounds with better target engagement.