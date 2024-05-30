BioWorld - Thursday, May 30, 2024
Cancer

Biosplice Therapeutics discovers DYRK1A inhibitors

May 30, 2024
Biosplice Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed dual-specificity tyrosine-(Y)-phosphorylation regulated kinase 1A (DYRK1A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.
