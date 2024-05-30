BioWorld - Thursday, May 30, 2024
EU’s Med4Cure garners €6.9B to support ‘major improvements’

May 29, 2024
By Nuala Moran
The EU has given the go ahead for a large-scale transnational project that will invest €6.9 billion (US$7.45 billion) to address unmet medical need and fill gaps across the pharmaceutical value chain.
