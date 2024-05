Dermatologic

ATR04-484 prevents EGFR inhibitor-associated skin toxicity

Several cancer types are treated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeting agents (EGFR inhibitors), but this treatment is associated with dermal toxicity in up to 90% of cases, where 80% of cases have rash, among other issues. This skin toxicity is mainly driven by elevation of Staphylococcus aureus and the proinflammatory cytokine IL-36γ. Skin keratinocytes’ cutaneous immune defense is impaired by EGFR inhibitors.