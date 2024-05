Endocrine/metabolic

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is a recessive genetic disorder caused by single nucleotide variants (SNV) in the SERPINA1 gene encoding for alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), with the most common mutation being the E342K mutation (Z allele) that introduces an amino acid change from Glutamic Acid (E) coding for M-AAT to a Lysine (K) coding for Z-AAT.