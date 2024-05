Immuno-oncology

Almac Discovery nominates bispecific ADC for refractory lung cancer

Almac Discovery Ltd. has nominated a new preclinical candidate molecule, ALM-401, a first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting EGFR/ROR1. It is being developed for the treatment of refractory lung cancer characterized by dual expression of ROR1 and EGFR.